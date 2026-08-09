Debinha becomes NWSL all-time scoring leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Debinha became the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) all-time scoring leader with her 83rd career goal.

The Kansas City Current midfielder made history Saturday night as the KC Current played to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash in Houston.

The goal came in the 44th minute on an assist from midfielder Croix Bethune.

Debinha's record-setting career goal across all NWSL competitions broke the tie she previously shared with Lynn Biyendolo of the Seattle Reign FC, and Debinha is now one of only two NWSL players to score in every possible NWSL competition along with Christine Sinclair.

Her goal was also the 59th of her NWSL regular season career, tied for fifth on the league's all-time regular season scoring leaderboard.

Kansas City remains on the road as the Current visit first-place Gotham FC on Friday, August 14.

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