Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Debinha scores both goals in 2-0 Current win over Gotham

Colombia Brazil Copa America Women Soccer
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fernando Vergara/AP
Brazil's Debinha celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Colombia during the women's Copa America final soccer match Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
Colombia Brazil Copa America Women Soccer
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:42:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Debinha scored a pair of goals within a four-minute span in the second half and the Kansas City Current downed Gotham 2-0 on Sunday.

It was the second straight regular-season victory for the Current, who started the year with three straight losses.

The win snapped a two-game winning streak for Gotham (3-2-0), who were playing without Midge Purce because of a hip injury.

The Current (2-3-0) pressured Gotham early in the second half, when rookie Michelle Cooper's point-blank shot was stopped by Gotham goalkeeper Abby Smith.

Debinha's first goal came in the 57th minute when she scored on a break following a pass from Lo’eau LaBonta. The Brazilian scored again in the 61st when Smith came way out of her goal.

Debinha became the first Kansas City player with a two-goal game. The Current started play in the National Women's Soccer League as an expansion team in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!