Excitement for the Current and Teal, is rising in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The excitement and anticipation is rising in Kansas City.

It's rising for the Current - with Kansas City's women's soccer club one win away from an improbable scenario that most fans wouldn't believe it if you told them a year ago.

"This team, was at the bottom of the barrel last year and they've just worked so hard this year and now they're playing for the championship," said Ben Aken, the team's vice president for community relations.

The Current took its Teal Mobile all over town, stopping at Boulevard Brewing on the eve of the NWSL Championship, to be held Saturday night in Washington D.C. between the Current and Portland Thorns.

Fans, young and old, have been lining up to gear up to represent their club.

"The way that Kansas City has rallied around becoming Soccer Central USA, it's really special, and I'm excited," said Billy Davies, a season ticket holder.

Davies is also seeing new Current fans made in real time.

"The Current are making it easy for folks to rally around sports, which is important, it's Kansas City, right? City of champions," Davies says.

Kelsy Allison and her family just got season tickets too - she's raising a trio of Current fans who will watch their squad play for the ultimate prize on Saturday.

"We have three girls who are huge soccer fans, and we just love the things that the ownership group is doing here in Kansas City, and what's not to love about what's going on this year?" Allison says.

That reflection on a turnaround season now turns to one match, with an entire region rallying to one team's side.

"You think of Fridays as Red Fridays and the Chiefs are off this weekend," Aken says. "Now we can think about not just red, but red and teal."

The Teal Mobile will be at Messenger Coffee Saturday morning, and then will post up at Union Station, where the team will host a large watch party for the NWSL Championship, which will kick off at 7:00pm.