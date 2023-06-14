Former MLS midfielder Lee Nguyen joins Kansas City Current as assistant coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has hired a new assistant coach with experience playing in Major League Soccer and for the U.S. Men's National Team.

Lee Nguyen will join the Current's technical staff immediately.

“We are excited to welcome Lee to the team,” interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom said in a statement. “His vast experience playing all over the world and coaching in the NWSL will bring a valuable new perspective to our team.”

Nguyen played 250 matches during his eight-year MLS career, heoping LAFC win the Supporter's Shield in 2019 for garnering the most points in the regular season.

He also played with Inter Miami CF, the Vancouver Whitecaps and reached the 2014 MLS Cup Final with the New England Revolution, where the Revs lost 2-1 against the LA Galaxy.

John Raoux/AP New England Revolution's Lee Nguyen moves the ball against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando won 3-1.

Nguyen, who previously worked on the Washington Spirit coaching staff in early 2022, was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team six times.

He also played internationally for clubs in the Netherlands, Denmark and Vietnam.

"Their vision to grow the women's game here in KC is what drew me to this amazing club, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to that growth," Nguyen said in a statement. "I am excited to be a part of the team's success and can't wait to get started."

The Current's new assistant coach is set to be on the sidelines as the team takes on the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday in a UKG NWSL Challenge Cup game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park.