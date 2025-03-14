Friendly international match coming to CPKC for the first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For the first time since the opening of CPKC Stadium, an international friendly match will take center stage at the first stadium built for a women’s professional team.

Mark your calendars on April 5th, Mexico will face Jamaica in Kansas City at 4:30 p.m. To celebrate this milestone, Andrea Rodebaugh the sporting director of the Mexican Women’s National Team came out to CPKC Stadium earlier this month to check out the pitch, exchange jerseys and also highlight the impacts this match will have all soccer fans.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Mexico vs. Jamaica in International Friendly match at CPKC Stadium

"The international game is not going away, if anything we are embracing it, it’s thriving and we want to cultivate that and be apart of it." said Caitlin Carducci, Kansas City Current General Manager. "Welcoming international teams both club and country is something I think we are going to look forward to do and there’s not a better place to start than bringing our friends from Mexico and Jamaica to come experience CPKC stadium."

This match is part of the Mextour W, a set of tour games showcasing the Mexican National Team while highlighting women’s soccer.

Tickets are available through this link.

