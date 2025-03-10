Getting to CPKC Stadium for KC Current’s season opener Saturday, March 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will kick off the club's second season at CPKC Stadium this Saturday, March 8, against the Portland Thorns.

Match time is set for 11:45 a.m.

Fans looking to make the match on Saturday will want to take note of the different transportation setup for this season.

Construction crews have closed the Grand Boulevard Bridge as part of the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension, which is set to open in 2026. Construction is also underway on a mixed-use development immediately west of CPKC Stadium. The two projects could impact how fans arrive at the stadium.

While fans will still be able to park at the stadium and walk/bike on the Riverfront Heritage Trail, those using the free shuttles will see a different route.

All shuttles will operate from near 7th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. There is no longer a shuttle stop in the River Market.

Shuttles will stop to the west of CPKC Stadium, with fans needing to join the Riverfront Heritage Trail for a brief period before entering the stadium through either the River Gate or the Helzberg Gate.

The team says pedestrian, bicycle, scooter and vehicular access to the stadium will be closed up to four hours before matches and remain closed for two hours after kickoff.

The Current are looking to build on last season’s 4th-place regular-season finish. They fell in the NWSL semifinals to eventual league champion Orlando Pride.

