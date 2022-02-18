Kansas City Current adds goalkeeper in trade with Red Stars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has a new backup goalkeeper.

The second-year NWSL club announced Friday that it had acquired Cassie Miller from the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money.

Miller will join the Current in Florida for spring training, which is already underway.

When Alyssa Naehler left the Red Stars to compete in the Olympics and subsequently was injured, Miller played in 18 games, recording seven shutouts and helping Chicago reach the NWSL Championship Game.

“Adding Cassie to our team helps to bolster our goalkeeping room,” KC Current General Manager Camille Levin said in a statement. “What she did last season, in leading her team to the championship match, proved that she can perform at the highest level.”

Miller joins presumptive starter Adrianna “AD” French, who also played on the U.S. bronze-medal winning Olympic team last summer in Tokyo, on the Current roster.

Prior to her time with the Red Stars, Miller spent time with PSV in the Netherlands after a college career at Florida State University.

“I’m super excited to come in and put some work in; so grateful for this opportunity and the next chapter in my career,” Miller, a native of Arizona, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on the pitch and getting involved in the Kansas City community.”

With the Seminoles, Miller posted an NCAA-record 19 shutouts as a redshirt freshman en route to an NCAA national title.

The Current open the 2022 preseason with a closed-door match against the defending NWSL champion Washington Spirit at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at IMG Academy.

The club also plays an exhibition against the Orlando Pride at 6 p.m. on March 2 before kicking off the 2022 season on March 18 at Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL Challenge Cup.