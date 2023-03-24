Kansas City Current announce local broadcast info on 38 The Spot, KMCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second consecutive season, 38 the Spot/KMCI-TV will be the local broadcast home for seven matches this season.

The club is bringing in several faces and voices as part of its 2023 broadcast team, including Jordan Angeli, Lisa Roman, Aly Trost Martin, Dave Borchardt, Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Anna Witte.

Matches set for broadcast this season on 38 the Spot (all times central):



May 7 at Angel City FC (Los Angeles) 7 p.m.

May 14 vs San Diego Wave FC 5 p.m.

June 3 vs NC Courage 7:30 p.m.

July 7 at Racing Louisville FC 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs Angel City FC 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at San Diego Wave FC 9 p.m.

Sept. 30 at Washington Spirit (Washington D.C.) 6 p.m.

Each match broadcast on 38 the Spot will include a 30-minute pregame show.

Broadcaster Paramount+ will also televise select KC Current matches throughout the season. A complete schedule is available on the club’s website.

The team plans to make the audio from each match available to fans via the Kansas City Current app.

“The Current is setting the bar on the pitch, with our facilities and with our broadcasts,” Kansas City Current Vice President of Communications, Dani Welniak said Friday in a release. “The talent we’ve assembled here in Kansas City is unlike any other in the league. We have a power-packed broadcast team that is at the top of their game and some of the most notable names in women’s soccer.

Welniak continued, “We are thrilled to partner for another season with KSHB and KMCI, 38 the spot, after the success we had last season, and are looking forward to building upon that to offer some of the most extensive coverage of our club on local television and through the KC Current app.”

Kansas City Current opens its 2023 season at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 25 in a road match against NC Courage.

The club opens its home schedule with an 11:50 a.m. start on Saturday, April 1 against the Portland Thorns in a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship.

