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For the second time in five seasons, the Kansas City Current are playing in the NWSL Championship game.

The fourth-seeded Current will battle the third-seeded Washington Spirit for the NWSL Championship trophy Saturday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Before the team headed to the nation's capital, I caught up with them ahead of a chance to bring a title back to the nation's soccer capital.

"We love that we have a crack at that trophy that we've been dreaming about all season," Current Head Coach Chris Armas said.

The last time the Current reached the NWSL final — a loss to Portland Thorns FC in 2022 — Izzy Rodriguez was a rookie. She said lessons from that disappointment certainly carry over to this weekend’s game.

"You don't get these moments often, so being able to enjoy the moment, but know that we're here for a reason and we want to lift that trophy,” she said. “We don't want to come away like we did last time. ... We're all super happy about it, but the job's not done yet, definitely.”

Fans in Kansas City have backed the Current since their founding in 2021 and packed CPKC Stadium — the first venue built specifically for a professional women's sports team — since it opened in 2024.

They weren’t hard to find Wednesday around town either.

"Oh, I am so excited for our team to bring home that title,” Racquel Rodriguez, a Current fan I found at Union Station, said. “You just don't understand. I think our entire city's excited for them to bring home that title.”

Natalie Jones, another fan at Union Station, hopes to beam with pride Saturday night after a Current victory.

"I'm really excited,” she said. “They haven't won a championship yet, so I think it would be awesome. It would really put them on the map even more. ... Women's soccer's obviously growing a lot, so it would be awesome for Kansas City to win.”

A title is the final piece to legitimize everything the Current have built.

"It would mean the world to bring this championship home to our fans, to the city that has backed us through this whole entire process,” Current midfielder Bayley Feist said. “This has been something that we want so badly for us, our staff, and the people of Kansas City.”

The 2026 NWSL Championship Game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday night and airs on CBS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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