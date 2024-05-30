Kansas City Current defender Gabrielle Robinson tears ACL, lands on season-ending injury list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current's Gabrielle Robinson tore her ACL while facing the Utah Royals Saturday, landing the defender on the team's season-ending injury list.

The KC Current says Robinson is expected to make a full recovery and plans to return to the field.

“Gabby has been one of the league’s best defenders this year and we are heartbroken for her,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “She has worked so hard to make an impact on our club. She has one of the best attitudes around this injury and we are confident she will make a full return as she tackles her recovery process with a positive attitude. Her teammates have been incredibly supportive, and we have talented players that will be able to step in during her absence.”

Robinson was selected 15th overall for the Current in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft.

In November 2023, the Current announced that Robinson signed a three-year contract with the club, through the 2026 season.

In the 2023 NWSL season, the defender played 20 games and took the field for every minute of the first 10 games of the season.

—