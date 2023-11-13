Current signs D Gabrielle Robinson to 3-year deal after strong rookie campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gabrielle Robinson will be sticking around for a few more years with the Kansas City Current, which announced Monday that the defender had signed a three-year contract with the club.

Robinson — a second-round pick, No. 15 overall, in the 2023 NWSL Draft from West Virginia — is now signed through the 2026 season.

“Gabby is a great young talent,” new Current coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “She has the tools to be one of the club’s defensive cornerstones and I am excited (to) watch her develop.”

Injuries forced Robinson into a starting role early in the season, but she thrived for the Current, who are set to open CPKC Stadium for the 2024 season.

“It is exciting to get a new contract,” Robinson said. “My rookie year was crazy, but I’m happy to see that what I did on the field is translating to me staying in Kansas City for three more years.”

Robinson appeared in 20 matches, including 19 starts, and logged 1,710 minutes — all club records for a rookie.

She led all NWSL rookies in blocked shots (18), interceptions (23) and clearances (72).

Robinson also started all seven UKG NWSL Challenge Cup games, logging another 585 minutes.

“We are really proud of Gabby for the rookie season she had,” Current General Manager Camille Ashton said in a statement. “She’s gained a lot of valuable experience this season, has grown significantly, and we can’t wait to see how she impacts our team in the coming years.”

