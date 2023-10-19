KC Current announces naming rights deal for CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Thursday a naming rights deal with CPKC for its new riverfront stadium set to open in Spring.

Angie Long, KC Current co-founder and co-owner, made the announcement at the stadium after arriving on a vehicle modified to look like a train along with co-founder Chris Long and fellow co-owner Brittany Mahomes.

“This changes everything,” Angie Long said during Thursday’s announcement.

CPKC comes to the table after the merger of the Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific railroads earlier this year. Despite the merger, the two companies announced that Kansas City would serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters.

John Batten/KSHB

Financial terms of the 10-year naming rights weren’t immediately available.

The Current are set to move into their new $117M, 11,500-seat stadium next year. It’s the first stadium in the world purposely built for a women’s professional team.

“As we embarked on finding the perfect naming rights partner, it was always about finding an organization where our values and vision align. CPKC is that partner,” Angie Long said. “We are extremely excited to work with CPKC on this historic agreement and know our partnership will create long-standing positive impact.

The naming rights deal includes CPKC Plaza, an outdoor gathering place at the entrance to the stadium where fans can gather, other sporting events, concerts and a team store.

Courtesy KC Current

“We are incredibly proud to sponsor the Kansas City Current and support this history-making project here in the city that is at the heart of our North American rail network,” CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel said. “CPKC has been a longtime champion of women’s sports and of investing in our communities.”

“This stadium and this partnership with the Current will build on that legacy as together we write a new chapter here in Kansas City,” Creel added.

Courtesy KC Current

This is a developing story and will be updated.

