Kansas City Current extend contract with star midfielder Debhina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City soccer fans will get to see Brazilian soccer player Debinha wear the teal and heartland red for the near future.

The Kansas City Current announced Friday it had reached a new contract with Debina that keeps her with the club through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Debinha, 32, is in her second full season with the club after spending several seasons with the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL. She’s been named to the NWSL’s Best XI the past two seasons.

She’s credited with one goal and three assists in the Current’s 2024 NWSL campaign.

The Current return to action at 6:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, Sept. 7, against the Utah Royals at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans who can’t make it to the pitch can watch the game on 38 The Spot/ION in the Kansas City area.

