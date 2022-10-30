Kansas City Current fall in NWSL Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s NWSL Championship dreams were dashed on Saturday night as the team fell two nil.

Portland Thorns FC got on the board first in the fourth minute with a one-on-one fast break by forward Sophia Smith, who got it past KC Current goalie AD Franch into the back of the net.

In the 55th minute, Yazmeen Ryan tried to connect on a cross. Franch tried to break up the cross when the ball deflected off her hand and ricocheted off defender Addisyn Merrick’s foot for an own goal.

The Current made the championship in only their second year of existence and were the lowest seed to make the NWSL Championship in league history.

Kansas City is also the first team to reach the championship after a last-place finish the previous season.

