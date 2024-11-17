Kansas City Current fall short of NWSL championship with 3-2 semifinal loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a historic season, the Kansas City Current’s playoff run is over.

The No. 1 seed Orlando Pride defeated the No. 4 seed Current 3-2 in the semifinals.

While Debinha struck first in the 33rd minute, Orlando was quick to answer.

Orlando then dominated in the second half, scoring in the 53rd minute and again in the 82nd minute.

However, KC answered in the 102nd minute and looked primed to possibly tie it up yet again.

But after 18 minutes of stoppage time, the Current were unable to overcome the deficit, falling just short of the championship match.

The Current opened the club’s second postseason appearance with the team’s first-ever postseason match at CPKC Stadium.

In the regular season, the Current set franchise single-season records in wins (16), total points (55) and shutouts (9).

KC also recorded the league’s highest-ever single-season scoring total (57 goals) and set a record with 18 different goal scorers.

The NWSL championship will be played at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 23, at CPKC Stadium.

Orlando will face the Washington Spirit.

The No. 2 seed Spirit defeated No. 3 seed NJ/NY Gotham FC Saturday in a 3-0 penalty shootout.

