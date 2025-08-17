Kansas City Current fans adapt to game delay due to heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some fans were still on shuttle buses heading to CPKC Stadium when Saturday's KC Current match against the Orlando Pride kicked off at 6:40 p.m. A weather delay pushed back the originally scheduled 3 p.m. start.

KC Current fans adapt to game delay due to heat

Because the game was delayed, fans were allowed to leave the stadium — and many took advantage of it.

“Oh my gosh, it's just, like, even hard to breathe at times,” said KC Current fan Sofia Colon.

Fan Mike Sumler said the conditions were sizzling.

“The sun kept getting closer and closer to our seats, so we were wasting all of the shade time we had,” he said.

For the Greer family, the delay turned into an unexpected opportunity to enjoy other Kansas City attractions.

“It was actually an awesome day,” Tom Greer said. “We heard about Thomas the Train down at Crown Center. We thought, you know, we could kill an hour, go down there, and do that.”

Others used the delay to celebrate 816 Day by eating at local food trucks.

Some even said they got lucky with the delay. A group of friends had a birthday party at 3 p.m., and by 6:30 p.m., they were free to head to the game.

“It kind of worked out in our favor,” said fan Kevin Kruetzkamp.

The NWSL said the league aims to “play matches as scheduled whenever safely possible.” However, the league primarily relies on real-time, on-site weather data, which led to the decision to delay the match.

Sumler said many attendees saw the delay coming.

“Everyone in the stadium knew it doesn’t get cooler at 4 in the afternoon; it only gets worse,” Sumler said.

Nevertheless, KC Current supporters adapted and made the most of the day.

“Of course, we’d love for the game to start on time, but for the safety of the players and the safety of the people there, I think it’s absolutely the right choice,” Colon said.

