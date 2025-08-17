Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City Current fans adapt to game delay due to heat

'It was actually an awesome day'
Some fans were still on shuttle buses heading to CPKC Stadium when Saturday's KC Current match against the Orlando Pride kicked off at 6:40 p.m. A weather delay pushed back the originally scheduled 3 p.m. start time.
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some fans were still on shuttle buses heading to CPKC Stadium when Saturday's KC Current match against the Orlando Pride kicked off at 6:40 p.m. A weather delay pushed back the originally scheduled 3 p.m. start.

Because the game was delayed, fans were allowed to leave the stadium — and many took advantage of it.

“Oh my gosh, it's just, like, even hard to breathe at times,” said KC Current fan Sofia Colon.

Fan Mike Sumler said the conditions were sizzling.

“The sun kept getting closer and closer to our seats, so we were wasting all of the shade time we had,” he said.

For the Greer family, the delay turned into an unexpected opportunity to enjoy other Kansas City attractions.

“It was actually an awesome day,” Tom Greer said. “We heard about Thomas the Train down at Crown Center. We thought, you know, we could kill an hour, go down there, and do that.”

Others used the delay to celebrate 816 Day by eating at local food trucks.

Some even said they got lucky with the delay. A group of friends had a birthday party at 3 p.m., and by 6:30 p.m., they were free to head to the game.

“It kind of worked out in our favor,” said fan Kevin Kruetzkamp.

The NWSL said the league aims to “play matches as scheduled whenever safely possible.” However, the league primarily relies on real-time, on-site weather data, which led to the decision to delay the match.

“The league aims to play matches as scheduled whenever safely possible. While forecasts guide planning, we primarily rely on real-time, on-site weather data to make informed decisions in accordance with our inclement weather policies and protocols. Based on those inputs, the league made the decision to delay today’s match.”
Sumler said many attendees saw the delay coming.

“Everyone in the stadium knew it doesn’t get cooler at 4 in the afternoon; it only gets worse,” Sumler said.

Nevertheless, KC Current supporters adapted and made the most of the day.

“Of course, we’d love for the game to start on time, but for the safety of the players and the safety of the people there, I think it’s absolutely the right choice,” Colon said.

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

