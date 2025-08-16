Kickoff for KC Current's match against Orlando Pride delayed due to 'weather conditions'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kickoff of Saturday's match between the KC Current and Orlando Pride at CPKC Stadium has been delayed due to "weather conditions," the club announced on social media.

The KC Current match today against the Orlando Pride, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. CT, has been delayed due to weather conditions.⁰⁰For updates, continue to follow KC Current and CPKC Stadium social media platforms. We will provide further updates as they become available. — KC Current (@thekccurrent) August 16, 2025

The Kansas City area is currently under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday.

KSHB 41's Matt Foster says the on-field temperature has to be below 92.3° for the match to be played. Around kickoff time, the reading on the field was 94°, according to Foster.

On field temperature has to be below 92.3° for the game to be played.



Current reading on the field was 94°



This game might not start for awhile if that’s the determining factor. https://t.co/WBVaByFr3h — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 16, 2025

Just after 3:25 p.m., downtown Kansas City, Missouri, had a heat index of 102°, according to KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery.

In Downtown KC



WBGT: 85

Heat Index: 102 https://t.co/OR6LvpKRrn pic.twitter.com/KcGBvpsdLn — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 16, 2025

At the moment, it is unknown how long the delay will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

