Kickoff for KC Current's match against Orlando Pride delayed due to 'weather conditions'

KSHB 41
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kickoff of Saturday's match between the KC Current and Orlando Pride at CPKC Stadium has been delayed due to "weather conditions," the club announced on social media.

The Kansas City area is currently under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday.

KSHB 41's Matt Foster says the on-field temperature has to be below 92.3° for the match to be played. Around kickoff time, the reading on the field was 94°, according to Foster.

Just after 3:25 p.m., downtown Kansas City, Missouri, had a heat index of 102°, according to KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery.

At the moment, it is unknown how long the delay will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

