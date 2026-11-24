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Teal-clad fans flocked to the Berkley Riverfront outside CPKC Stadium by the thousands Tuesday to celebrate the Kansas City Current's NWSL championship.

It was the latest sign of Kansas City’s importance to the women’s soccer community.

After FIFA awarded the U.S. the 2031 Women’s World Cup in a joint bid with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, it also had Current fans dreaming about the prospect of hosting another round of World Cup games.

“Us winning the championship this year, the same year we hosted the men's World Cup, gives us even more visibility to boost our possibility of hosting the Women's World Cup in ’31,” Current fan Bob Plagens said, referring to the six FIFA World Cup 26 games that were played last summer at Arrowhead Stadium. “I think that's massive.”

Tuesday’s party came together after the Current's 2-1 victory Saturday against the Washington Spirit and demonstrated once again how much Kansas City celebrates the women's game.

"This is incredible — and absolutely incredible for women's sports and women's sports all around," Kansas City Councilwoman Lindsay French said. "I have both my daughters here — there's Brooklyn and Madison here — just to be able to experience this with them and the whole city."

For many fans, the championship is tied to the city's broader ambitions on the world stage.

"I feel like we've always been the first log on the bottom of the fire to kind of fire up soccer in this area of the country," Current fan Travis Corbin said.

Corbin attended the Kansas City Current March and Rally with his daughter, Aurelia. He also serves as activities director for St. Michael the Archangel in Lee’s Summit.

The Corbins are excited for the women’s game to take center stage.

“It’s very special,” Travis Corbin said. “Given my job in Kansas City — I’m an activities director — it’s very important for me to see women’s sports grow.”

Hosting Women’s World Cup games would be a dream, but one the Soccer Capital of America deserves.

"It would be really cool to see all these women, like a women's sport, gather for such a big event like the World Cup," Aurelia said.

After Kansas City’s success hosting six World Cup games, including a quarterfinal last summer, it feels like the region should be at the front of the line in 2031.

"We're super progressive here," Current fan Heather Raya said. "It was a learning curve for FIFA, but I still think we did OK. I think more and more people are appreciating the Current, so it would be — I mean, it would only make sense, truly."

Even chilly temperatures couldn’t keep fans, like 7-year-old Current fan Walter Moore, away Tuesday morning.

"Yeah, it's pretty cozy in here," Moore said, decked out in teal-colored gear he bought Monday at the Current Team Store.

For Moore, the prospect of a Women's World Cup in Kansas City is a personal one.

"It will be awesome, because I'll be able to go," Moore said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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