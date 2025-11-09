Kansas City Current fans were good sports for frigid playoff game

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Kansas City Current fans showed up for Sunday's playoff game despite temperatures dropping to the lowest point of the season so far.

Jason Gould/KSHB

“We got fleeced-lined tights, jeans, wool socks, and then I’ve got Under Armour, sweater, corduroy," fan Jenna Merry said as she listed the layers she was wearing.

Other fans said they lost count of how many layers they dressed in.

Jason Gould/KSHB Guest services hands out blankets to fans.

“Hand warmers," fan Colin Arians said of other methods he used to stay warm. "Some for the feet, some for the hands.”

To stay warm, some fans brought their own blankets. Guest services at CPKC Stadium handed out blankets, too.

Jason Gould/KSHB A fan enjoys hot cocoa at the Kansas City Current game on Nov. 9, 2025.

Before the game started at 11:30 a.m., one hot cocoa stand sold between 300 and 400 cups, one staffer estimated.

“They ran out of coffee, so this was the only option," one fan said.

But every fan agreed the playoff game was worth bearing the cooler temperatures.

Jason Gould/KSHB Jasmin

“We’re supporting women," said Jasmin, Current fan. "Women support women — in the cold, hot, rain.”

The Current's season came to a close with a shocking extra-time loss to Gotham FC in the 121st minute.

We’ll be back. Thank you KC for the most incredible season. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/VZDd9DETZn — KC Current - z (@thekccurrent) November 9, 2025

