KSHB 41 Weather | Winter Temperatures are Here for a Couple Days

Today will be the coldest day of the next stretch, while tomorrow will be the coldest morning of the season so far

Windy today so feels like temperatures will be colder than numbers reflect

60s return by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Gradually clearing skies are anticipated through the morning. Temperatures top out about 20° lower than normal for this time of the year, and strong winds will have us feeling much cooler.

High: 36°

Wind: NNW 15-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will leave us without a blanket of clouds to keep us warm!

Low: 20°

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

Monday: A colder morning compared to Sunday with high temperatures just a few degrees warmer in the afternoon. Sunshine is anticipated with less windy conditions.

Low: 30°

High: 40°

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

