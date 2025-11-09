Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Winter Temperatures are Here for a Couple Days

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today will be the coldest day of the next stretch, while tomorrow will be the coldest morning of the season so far
  • Windy today so feels like temperatures will be colder than numbers reflect
  • 60s return by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Gradually clearing skies are anticipated through the morning. Temperatures top out about 20° lower than normal for this time of the year, and strong winds will have us feeling much cooler.
High: 36°
Wind: NNW 15-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will leave us without a blanket of clouds to keep us warm!
Low: 20°

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

Monday: A colder morning compared to Sunday with high temperatures just a few degrees warmer in the afternoon. Sunshine is anticipated with less windy conditions.
Low: 30°
High: 40°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo