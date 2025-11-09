KSHB 41 Weather | Winter Temperatures are Here for a Couple Days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Today will be the coldest day of the next stretch, while tomorrow will be the coldest morning of the season so far
- Windy today so feels like temperatures will be colder than numbers reflect
- 60s return by Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Gradually clearing skies are anticipated through the morning. Temperatures top out about 20° lower than normal for this time of the year, and strong winds will have us feeling much cooler.
High: 36°
Wind: NNW 15-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies will leave us without a blanket of clouds to keep us warm!
Low: 20°
Wind: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday: A colder morning compared to Sunday with high temperatures just a few degrees warmer in the afternoon. Sunshine is anticipated with less windy conditions.
Low: 30°
High: 40°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
