Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper signs 3-year contract extension with club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Current forward Michelle Cooper is staying in Kansas City.

The club announced Monday she signed a three-year contract extension, keeping the forward with the Current through the 2028 season.

When Cooper, the No. 2 pick overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft, joined the Current in 2023, she signed on through the 2025 season.

In her rookie season, the Clarkston, Michigan, native set an NWSL record for the fastest goal in league history when she scored 22 seconds into a match against the Washington Spirit.

She scored three goals and recorded one assist in 21 appearances, with 17 starts, during the 2023 season.

During the 2024 season, she scored three goals, recorded two assists and started 15 matches.

So far this year, Cooper has scored four goals and has recorded two assists in eight appearances.

“Michelle has proven she has what it takes to succeed at a high level, and the best is yet to come for her,” general manager Caitlin Carducci said in a news release. “We are confident she will continue to raise the bar for our club both on and off the pitch.”

Carducci also said Cooper is more than an “incredible player,” she is an “incredible person.”

“We are thrilled she will remain in Kansas City for years to come,” Carducci said.

COOOOOOOOP IS STAYING IN #KCBABY 👑@michelle1cooper signs a three-year contract extension with the club ✍️ pic.twitter.com/mjOBvHKwPm — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 23, 2025

Before her time in the NWSL, Cooper was a “mainstay” on the youth national team and a “standout” during her collegiate career at Duke University.

Her professional growth and “strong showing” at the 2025 Futures Camp led to her being called up in February to the United States Women’s National Team.

Cooper made her first USWNT appearance as a sub on Feb. 20. Three days later, she scored her first goal, which ended up being the game-winner, during a 2-1 victory over Australia.

In April, she started for the USWNT in a friendly with Brazil.

“I’m super happy to be able to continue my career here in Kansas City with the Current,” Cooper said in a news release. “I love being a part of everything that this city and club has accomplished in the past few years.”

Cooper said extending her contract to continue her time with the Current is a “great honor."

“This team is really something special," she said. "I am beyond excited to continue to keep growing and chasing championships with the Current."

The KC Current (11-2-0) sits atop the NWSL standings.

Coming up next month, the team will host the club’s inaugural Teal Rising Cup at CPKC Stadium.

