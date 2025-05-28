KC Current to host inaugural Teal Rising Cup at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current women's soccer club will host the inaugural Teal Rising Cup by Visit Missouri in July at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The games will be played on July 12 and July 15. There will be two matches played each day.

According to a news release from the Current, the tournament will feature four women's teams: the Kansas City Current, Chicago Stars FC, and two clubs from Brazil, Corinthians SC and Palmeiras.

“Hosting the first Teal Rising Cup at CPKC Stadium with this world-class caliber competition will be an incredible opportunity for our players to experience top talent from across the world,” Kansas City Current general manager Caitlin Carducci stated in the news release. “Showcasing both our facilities and this incredible professional talent not only makes our club better but invites a broader platform for elevating women’s sports on a national and global stage.”

The Saturday matches begin with the Chicago Stars FC playing Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. The Current will play Palmeiras at about 8 p.m. in the second match.

On Tuesday, July 15, the third-place game kicks off at 5 p.m. The championship game between the winners of the Saturday games will start at about 8 p.m.

