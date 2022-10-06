Kansas City Current inspiring next generation of women soccer players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Current break ground on its new stadium, it will mark the first stadium purposely built for an NWSL team.

The club has set an example in so many ways, but one of the most important is how its influenced youth.

"We hope to be the next KC Current," said Halle Casey, a player with Sporting Lee's Summit Sharks.

Young girls are dreaming of becoming a professional soccer players, and the KC Current is showing them that dream isn't out of reach.

"I do think about like, I want to be on this field some day, I want to do this someday," said Mayson Smith, another player with Sporting Lee's Summit Sharks.

The Sporting Lee's Summit Sharks are a local girls soccer team made up of 10 and 11-year-olds with big goals on their minds.

"We kind of look up to them and we hope to be them one day," Casey said.

The Sharks have been to Legend's Field and Children's Mercy Park to cheer on the Current. They've even received special attention from the club.

"They've had opportunities to get some swag and go down on the field and really just kind of experience what women's soccer really has become in Kansas City," said Sarah Thacker, team manager with Sporting Lee's Summit Sharks.

The girls had the chance to walk out onto the field at Children's Mercy Park and look out into the stands, soaking in a moment they hope to have again one day.

"It felt amazing, because we got to walk on the field and take photos on the field and it felt amazing being on such a huge field," Smith said.

As the Current set an example for the NWSL, the club is also inspiring young girls in so many other ways.

"I could be this too right, whether it's the player, the owner, the engineer," said David Smith, with Sporting Lee's Summit Sharks coach.

It's these young athletes that might be the most excited to see the Current unveil its new stadium in 2024.

"It feels amazing that we get our own stadium and we can play in that stadium every game, and it just feels right to have our own stadium for the girls," Casey said.

The stadium is set to open in 2024.

—