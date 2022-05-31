Watch
Kansas City Current release new renderings for stadium at Berkley Riverfront

KC Current downtown stadium
Provided
KC Current downtown stadium
KC Current downtown stadium
KC Current stadium outside
KC Current suite
KC Current stadium seat view
KC Current stadium renderings
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 16:35:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current released new renderings on Wednesday for its new stadium that will be built in the Berkley Riverfront.

The NWSL club first announced plans to build the stadium, which is slated to open in 2024, last October.

At the time, the KC Current estimated the stadium would cost $70 million.

However, team representatives recently announced plans to expand the size and cost of the stadium, which has ballooned to $117 million.

With the added seating, the club said the stadium's capacity will expand from 11,000 to 11,500.

“Elite facilities are an essential part of the future for this team,” Allison Howard, KC Current president, said in a press release. “Our new stadium will be an incredible place for athletes to compete at their highest level and the additional amenities will ensure that Kansas City fans have an experience worthy of the passion they bring to every match.”

