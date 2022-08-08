Kansas City Current rise to occasion, secure 9th straight unbeaten match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current defeated the San Diego Wave 2-1 Sunday, securing the club’s ninth straight unbeaten match.

Rising to the occasion, Cece Kizer celebrated her birthday by putting the Current on the board in the 27th minute. The goal marked her fourth in the past six games.

Not even 20 minutes later, Hailie Mace kept the momentum going, sinking a shot in the 39th minute while facing pressure from San Diego.

In the second half, the defense held strong. KC only allowed the Wave one goal in the 87th minute, partially due to saves from AD Franch.

With hopes of extending the unbeaten streak to 10 matches, the Current (6-4-4) return to Children’s Mercy Park on Friday, Aug. 19.

Set to begin at 7 p.m., KC hosts Angel City FC.

