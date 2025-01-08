Kansas City Current sign 3 collegiate players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current added to their roster Wednesday with the signing of three collegiate players.

The team announced it signed University of North Carolina goalkeeper Clare Gagne, Penn State defender Katie Scott and Duke forward Mary Long to its 2025 roster.

“All three of these players have tremendous potential and have proven themselves to be incredible players,” Current sporting director and head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a release Wednesday morning. “Clare, Mary and Katie will be able to step up to the team’s internal competition and we look forward to seeing how they will develop and grow here in Kansas City.”

The signings leaves the club with 24 players under contract entering the 2025 season. Preseason training is set to begin later in January with NWSL regular season play expected to begin in mid-March.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Current for the 2025 season,” Gagne said in the release, saying she was grateful for the opportunity to grow her career with the club. “I can’t wait to contribute to the KC community this season and do all I can for this team on and off the field.”

For Long, who grew up in Kansas with parents Chris and Angie Long (co-owners of the KC Current), the chance to play for her hometown team is a dream come true.

“I am so grateful to Vlatko and the rest of the staff for believing in me over the last few years,” Mary Long said Wednesday. “The Current holds a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to represent my hometown as we pursue championships.”

The Current finished 4th in the NWSL standings in 2024, just a few points behind regular-season leader and eventual league champion, Orlando Pride. It was the Pride that knocked the Current out of the playoffs last November in the NWSL semifinals.

Building on that culture of success is important for Scott.

“I am honored to contribute to a mindset that values growth, unity and making a difference on and off the field,” Scott said. “Beyond blessed and excited to be a part of this organization.”

More information about the trio is available on the team’s website.

