Kansas City Current signs Brazilian defender Lauren Eduarda Leal Costa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Monday the club has signed Brazilian defender Lauren Eduarda Leal Costa through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025.

The 20-year-old is currently competing with Brazil in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, her first senior World Cup appearance. She is set to arrive in Kansas City after the tournament.

"Kansas City traded $100,000 and a 2024 international slot in exchange for the North Carolina Courage relinquishing its exclusive rights for the player," a release from the Current stated.

The defender premiered with Brazil's U20 team at 16-years-old and debuted with a senior team in September 2021 with Brazil. She began her professional career with São Paulo FC in 2020 at 17-years-old, playing 27 games and two seasons with the team. She later played 40 games with Madrid, reaching the 2022 Copa de la Reina quarterfinals with the team.

“Having the chance to bring someone of Lauren’s class to Kansas City is an easy decision for us,” KC Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a written statement. “She’s a promising young center back with international experience and we believe she has the ability to elevate our relentless grit on the pitch. To have not one but two Brazilian national team players here in Kansas City will make this an exciting brand of soccer to watch every match night.”

