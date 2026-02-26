Kansas City Current unveils first-ever third kit for the club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Thursday the team will debut its new Storm Kit during the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League regular season.

The noise gets louder. The Current grows stronger. pic.twitter.com/W0a0DhBgoP — KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 26, 2026

This first-ever third kit marks another major milestone for the club, founded in December 2020.

“We are excited for our players, the Kansas City community, and fans around the world to experience our new Storm Kit, which is an historic addition to our kit lineup,” KC Current Chief Marketing Officer Jocelyn Monroe said in a press release. “The Storm Kit reflects the momentum of the organization both on and off the pitch, while also showcasing our Kansas City pride and brand synergy. This iconic look is poised to be a fan favorite, and we are proud to expand our kit options."

The new kit features the club’s Storm hue with teal steaks and piping on the sides, as well as storm-and-teal-colored shorts, per a press release.

Defender Elizabeth Ball took over KSHB 41’s Wes Peery’s forecast on the Storm Kit:

KC Current kicks off its regular season against the Utah Royals at 3 p.m. on March 14 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. You can watch the match on The Spot 38 - Kansas City.

