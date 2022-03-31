KC Current chooses suicide prevention, mental health organization as auction beneficiary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has announced which organization will benefit from the team's Challenge Cup kit auction.

"Fans now have the opportunity to bid on game-worn kits from the Kansas City Current Challenge Cup matches, with proceeds benefiting #ZeroReasonsWhy," a release from the team said. "#ZeroReasonsWhy is a local teen-led storytelling and community mobilization campaign to remove the stigma of mental health and prevent teen suicide."

The jerseys will be signed before given to the respective winner.

“I’m grateful that our team chose to support #ZeroReasonsWhy,” KC Current defender Maddie Nolf said in the release. “This cause is close to my heart. My family and I lost our cousin last year to mental illness. It has opened my eyes and heart to see how many families and individuals are fighting and struggling against mental health.”