KC Current draws with Orlando Pride in preseason match

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a 6-0 victory over the Washington Spirit, the Kansas City Current continued the clean sheets Wednesday night in a 0-0 draw with the Orlando Pride in Orlando, FL.

USWNT midfielder and new addition Sam Mewis made her Current debut in the match in the 70th minute.

Early in the match, the Pride threatened with a chance after Marta intercepted a pass and drove toward goal. Marta's shot was out of Current goalkeeper AD Franch's reach, but was cleared by rookie Jenna Winebrenner keeping Orlando off the board.

“I like the contribution all-around,” said Current Head Coach Matt Potter. “We have a good balance in the team of experience and youth and throughout the game both contributed."

The Current returns to Kansas City next week with one more preseason match scheduled against the University of Nebraska on March 11 at 4 p.m. CT at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.