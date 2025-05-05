KC Current drop 2nd-straight road match in Seattle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current dropped their second-straight road match Friday against the Reign in Seattle.

Lynn Biyendolo scored the game’s only goal in the 37th minute at Lumen Field.

Reign (3-2-2) coach Laura Harvey then opted to sit back in a defensive game plan. In the second half, the Current (5-2-0) outshot their opponent 10-1, 3-0 on target.

Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski brought reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, who has been dealing with a hip issue, off the bench in the 61st minute but she could not find the equalizer.

It is the second consecutive defeat for Kansas City after going undefeated through the first five weeks of the season.

