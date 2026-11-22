KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The KC Current are National Women's Soccer League champions after they defeated the Washington Spirit 2 to 1.

LINK | Learn more about Tuesday's Current Championship parade

Watch: KC Current fans pack Current Landing as team clinches NWSL championship

Current fans celebrate NWSL championship

This moment was extra meaningful as the team brought home its first NWSL title.

For Kansas City fans, this game felt familiar.

"This is like the Super Bowl, but for women's sports," said Katy Crow, who attended the match front row with her husband.

KSHB 41 Katy Crow

The duo are season ticket holders and work hard to make it to every home match. They said during the semifinals they were fortunate enough to be in Iceland.

Even thousands of miles away they found a radio and listened to the game.

Crow shared how she felt when they made it to the finals.

"I ugly cried. I was just so excited because they worked really hard to get there and I'm so proud of them," Crow said.

Game days are just one side of their fandom. What solidified their support, came off the pitch.

"I mean, yes, the matches are fun, but they make it fun. They're fun to watch," Crow said.

Crow isn't alone in that feeling. Season ticket holders Jada and Chris Aguilar share the same excitement for the team.

"I call this my happy place. This is where I'm happy. It so exciting. It's community, it's excitement. It's everything that you would expect from your hometown team," Jada said.

"Oh my god. It's like raising a kid, right? We get so excited with every milestone that they've done," Chris said.

Year after year, match after match, the growth of the team has happened before everyone's eyes. On Saturday, so many eyes were on the KC Current especially future soccer stars like Savannah Xool.

KSHB 41 Savannah Xool

"Every day. I always say that maybe one day I'll become one of them," Xool said. She's a young soccer player.

"I really do love them. I look up to them and they're they're best," Xool said.

Even before the game, fans said that win or loss, the love for this team will last.

"Always and forever," Xool said.

That was the sentiment among all of the fans.

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