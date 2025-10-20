KC Current forward Temwa Chawinga sidelined from international play due to injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga will miss international play this week.

Chawinga provided an injury update Monday via social media.

“I'm heartbroken I will not get to represent my country Malawi with national team this coming week due to my injury,” Chawinga wrote. “I am currently working with my team doctors and coaches at KC Current to get back on the field taking it day at a time. Sending love to my Malawi team and wishing you the best of luck.”

The forward was listed as questionable with a knee injury before Saturday’s KC Current-Houston Dash match.

Chawinga was subbed out and carried off the field in the 29th minute.

Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters after Saturday's game that the injury didn't involve her knee but was an injury to her right leg. In a post on Instagram, Chawinga referenced her adductor as the injury.

For fans quick to panic with the playoffs around the corner, the NWSL has this next weekend off due to the October FIFA international window.

The Current will finish the regular season at home on Sunday, Nov. 2, against the San Diego Wave.

Postseason play opens Nov. 7-9 with the quarterfinals. The semi-finals are slated for Nov. 15-16.

The Current are guaranteed to host at least one postseason match, a quarterfinal, at CPKC Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.

