KC Current, Joe’s KC team up to provide 'authentic to Kansas City' experience at new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans can soon enjoy a classic Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Z-man while in the stands of the Kansas City Current's new stadium.

Tuesday, the Current announced Joe’s as the first restaurant coming to the team’s new stadium.

“Telling our local food story to the world, we are thrilled to feature Joe’s Kansas City BBQ at the KC Current stadium,” Colby and Megan Garrelts, chef-partners for KC Current Stadium and owners of Rye, shared in a news release. “Joe’s commitment to excellence will give soccer fans a sample of why Kansas City is the BBQ capital.”

Joe's will be located on the northeast side of the stadium in a “prominent location” all fans can access.

The menu will feature the Z-man sandwich, made with chicken or brisket, and select side options, per the Current.

“With Joe’s joining us at our world-changing stadium, we are ensuring our goal of staying authentic to Kansas City,” KC Current President Allison Howard said in a statement. “This is the first of many unique KC food and beverage options that will be available to all our guests at our stadium that will shape an incredible all-senses experience for our fans on match days.”

In the coming Teal Tuesdays, the team plans to make more announcements regarding vendors at the new stadium, which will be completed in 2024.

