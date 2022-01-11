KC Current names former USWNT assistant Matt Potter as head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced the club's new head coach Tuesday.

Matt Potter, who previously coached as an assistant for the United States Women's National Soccer Team, will begin his role as head coach immediately.

Potter also brings coaching experience with the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

He previously served as the head coach for both Washington State and the University of Oklahoma.

During his time at Washington State, he led the Cougars to 88 wins and three NCAA tournament appearances.

With Oklahoma, he led the team to two NCAA tournament appearances and three double-digit win seasons.

“As we continue to assemble the best staff in professional soccer, Matt is an integral piece as Head Coach," Angie Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current said in a statement. "He has experience working with the best players in the United States and has a fantastic reputation in the global soccer world. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Matt to the Kansas City Current.”

The KC Current begin the preseason on Feb. 1.

