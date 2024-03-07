KC Current offers sneak peek of CPKC Stadium as finishing touches added to historic stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the weather gets warmer and the pitch gets greener, Kansas City’s newest stadium, CPKC stadium, is ramping up to host the first game.

“It’s something new, and people love to see something new in Kansas City and it brings us together," said Lexi St. John, a social media influencer who runs The Bop Around platform.

On Wednesday, KSHB 41 and other media got a sneak peek at what fans can expect at the stadium led by KC Current officials.

Dan Boyd, vice president of sales and Service for the KC Current, has gotten a first-hand look at the progress of the stadium's construction.

“It’s so much fun to drive here every single day and see the constant progress," he said.

Andy Bower, with MVP Painting, has helped paint murals in the historic stadium.

KSHB 41 News staff Andy Bower painting murals at CPKC Stadium

"I’m one of the lucky few who get to do all the graphics and murals,” Bower said. “First one in the world, and I’m a part of it, and I got to help paint it.”

The pieces are all coming together at the stadium near Berkeley Riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Once you’re done, you step back and look at it and you’re like, 'Wow, that looks really nice,'" Bower said.

St. John was impressed with how the stadium is coming along.

"It’s prettier than I ever expected; it fits the feel of KC Current and women in sports; it’s really cool, elegant, and sporty," she said.

From the murals, to the food selection, to the riverfront view and the dozen different types of seating, every choice has local in mind.

"This is the best food hall I’ve ever seen in my life; this is the best group of restaurants seen in one place," said Johnathon Bush, owner of High Hopes Ice Cream.

KSHB 41 News staff Owner of High Hopes Ice Cream

Fans will still find the classic stadium food options at CPKC Stadium, but the KC Current says the quality and the sustainability is in-house.

"I like to be the first, and this is the first women’s stadium," said Pam Liberda, executive chef at Waldo Thai. "I want to be a part of it; very, very proud to be a part of this stadium."

KSHB 41 News staff Pam Liberda with Waldo Thai

Boyd said the uniqueness of the seating is another thing to be excited about.

"What I love about our suites is the perfect view of every single one of them," Boyd said. “I can’t wait to see 11,500 people here to enjoy."

The seats are elevated and close enough to catch all the action, but every seat in the stadium is within 100 feet of the pitch.

—