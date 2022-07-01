Watch Now
KC Current release two players ahead of game

Kansas City's Michele Vasconcelos (15) plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced two roster moves a couple of hours before their match against the Houston Dash. The team released forward Michele Vasconcelos and goalkeeper Carly Nelson on Friday.

Both players have been on loan since last fall and were original players on the roster when the team began NWSL play in April 2021.

Nelson joined Kansas City on December 23rd, 2020. She was previously a part of the OL Reign from 2019-20 and the Utah Royals in 2020. Nelson made her NWSL debut on July 23rd with Kansas City.

Vasconcelos scored the franchise's first home goal on April 26th, 2021, at Children's Mercy Park.

The Current will take on the Houston Dash tonight at 7:30 p.m. on 38 The Spot.

