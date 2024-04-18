KC Current remain undefeated, earn 1-1 draw against Gotham FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current kept their undefeated season going Sunday, April 14, earning a 1-1 draw against defending NWSL Champion Gotham FC at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey.

The Current (3-0-1) scored the first goal of the match early in the first half when forward Temwa Chawinga took a pass from fellow forward Bia Zaneratto and chipped it into the goal for a 1-0 lead.

It was Chawinga’s second goal of the season, tying her with teammates Zaneratto and Vanessa DiBernardo.

The Current took the 1-0 lead into halftime but it didn’t take Gotham FC (1-1-1) long in the second half to come up with the equalizer, a header from Esther Gonzalez off of a corner kick to tie things up at a goal a piece.

The two teams battled down the stretch but neither side was able to obtain a game winner.

The draw kept the Current atop the NWSL standings with 10 points, one point clear of the North Carolina Courage.

The Current return to CPKC Stadium for their first night match at their new home on Saturday, April 20. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. against Bay FC (2-2).

You can watch the game in the Kansas City area on 38 The Spot/KMCI.

—