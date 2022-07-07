KC Current riding wave of momentum into July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current hits the road this weekend with momentum on their side. The club is riding a five-match unbeaten streak into the west as they face the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch credits the team chemistry for their recent success, saying being able to practice at the team's new facility has given the squad an extra boost on game day.

“Training on a regular basis with our team, that’s our expectation to continue to grow every single day, and I think we're doing that,” Franch said.

Head coach Matt Potter agrees the momentum is undeniable, but it's just a part of the gig.

“Our job is to prepare for what comes next and that’s Washington, and we're doing so accordingly," he said. "And if it means we're performing in a manner that we're not losing games, then that’s a good week.”

The Current hasn't lost since May 25 on the road against AL Reign, a club they'll soon face again at home on July 17.

