KC Current score 3 goals in 10 minutes to beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1

The Kansas City Current scored three goals in a 10-minute span to beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1 at Seat Geek Stadium on Sunday and finish the National Women’s Soccer League regular season with a league-record 57 goals.

The previous record for goals in a season was held by the North Carolina Courage, who scored 54 in 2019.

The Current (16-3-7) took a 23rd-minute lead when Michelle Cooper finished with her left foot.

Debinha added another three minutes later, with Vanessa DiBernardo earning her sixth assist this season.

Nichelle Prince pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 33rd minute to give the Current a 3-0 lead.

Ally Schlegel pulled one back for the Red Stars (10-14-2) in the 52nd minute, finishing a pass from Shea Groom.

The Current earned the No. 4 seed for the playoffs and will face the fifth-seeded North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Red Stars will face the first-place Orlando Pride on Friday.