KC Current settles for 1-1 draw with Red Stars as preseason continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cece Kizer’s goal — the first of the preseason for the Kansas City Current — helped secure a 1-1 draw for the reigning NWSL runners-up Monday against the Chicago Red Stars at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Kizer, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate and Overland Park native, put the Current in front after a series of saves from goalkeeper AD Franch kept the game scoreless through the first half.

“I thought overall, the game gave us some good pictures of where we’re journeying to," Current coach Matt Potter said in a statement. "Cece getting the first goal of the year is a good sign she’s putting herself in those positions to score. We created a few opportunities that on a different day may go a different way, but very pleased for her and very pleased we got off the mark."

Chicago tied the game off a set piece in the final minute.

The Current will now return to Kansas City for a brief stay before resuming preseason action March 8 against the Houston Dash in San Diego, one of two remaining preseason contests.