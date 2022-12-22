KC Current signs Swedish F Mimmi Larsson to 2-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Thursday the club has signed Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson to a 2-year contract.

“Mimmi is yet another example of world class players who want to make Kansas City their home," Current general manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. "Her experience on the club and international level will make her a great addition to this team."

Larsson spent the three previous seasons with FC Rosengard in Sweden's top-tier women's league Damallsvenskan. During her time with the club, the team earned a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Across all competitions, Larsson made 77 appearances and scored 31 goals.

She has also competed with the Sweden Women's National Team, appearing in the 2019 FIFA World Cup

Larrson says she is "really happy and proud" to join the Current. In a statement, Larrson shared she hopes to "keep winning games and keep developing as a player" in the upcoming season.