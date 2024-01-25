KC Current to begin inaugural season at CPKC Stadium on March 16 against Portland Thorns FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced it will begin its inaugural season at CPKC Stadium on March 16 against the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced on social media.

It will mark the opening of the first stadium built for a professional women's sports team in the world.

Kick off for the game is slated for noon and the game will air on ABC, a game that's a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship.

Below is a full is of the Current's full schedule:

Season tickets for the team's inaugural season at CPKC are sold out, though other opportunities to buy tickets are still available.

