Kansas City Current sells out season tickets for inaugural season at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have sold out of season tickets for their inaugural season at CPKC Stadium, the club announced Tuesday.

The Current said fans hoping to attend games next season will still have a chance to purchase tickets byjoining a waitlist through the team's Current Club.

“This is another exciting moment for our club and the amazing fans in Kansas City,” Angie Long, Current co-founder and co-owner, said in a press release. “It validates, again, the rewards of investing in women’s sports. We cannot wait to open this beautiful riverfront stadium and bring the world class experience and sold-out crowd to our city.”

The Current said fans can get access to 2,000 seats available for single matches, group sales and other tickets packages through the waitlist.

“We expected to be sold out for the opening season at CPKC Stadium because of the support and passion that fans in Kansas City have for soccer,” Dan Boyd, Current vice president of ticketing and sales, said in a press release. “We’ve seen season ticket growth trends increase 135 percent since 2022. We knew our product would lead to an environment that cultivates an electric atmosphere, giving the city, the fans and the players what they want, and more importantly, what they deserve.”

The Current also announced Tuesday it will serve a Teal Rising Pilsner from Boulevard Brewing Company at the new stadium, which is the first purpose-built for a women's professional team.

