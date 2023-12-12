Boulevard Brewing Company will serve up 'Teal Rising' brews at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current fans will be able to grab a "Teal Rising" Pilsner from Boulevard Brewing Company while catching a match inside CPKC Stadium.

The Current announced Tuesday that Boulevard Brewing Co. is the latest hospitality partner joining the $117 million stadium.

“Boulevard Brewing Co., a Kansas City institution serving the finest craft beers in our region and nationwide, is an obvious addition to the local partners at the CPKC Stadium,” CPKC Stadium chef partners Megan and Colby Garrelts said in a statement. “We have been serving their beers in our restaurants for 19 years, and no trip to KC is complete without a Boulevard beer in hand while cheering on the ladies in teal!”

Teal Rising is a co-branded German Pilsner released by Boulevard in late 2021. The Women's Intersport Network for Kansas City (WIN for KC) receives 10% of all profits earned from the beer.

More than $10,000 has been donated to WIN for KC thanks to proceeds from the Teal Rising Proud Pilsner.

"We’re proud to be able to offer our favorite Boulevard beers and beverages to fans at matches, and to be part of a community that recognizes the importance of women’s sports and the history the Current is making,” said Ali Bush, brand director at Boulevard.

Teal Rising will be available in CPKC Stadium alongside additional Boulevard Brewing Co. offerings.

Other Kansas City staples serving food and beverage items in CPKC Stadium include Joe’s Kansas City, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig, Waldo Thai, Martin City Brewing Company and Room 39.

The Kansas City Current will share additional announcements on the culinary experience at the stadium in the coming weeks.