City Market butcher shop to serve up game-day eats at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Butcher shop Local Pig joins Joe’s Kansas City BBQ, Billie’s Grocery and Yoli Tortilleria in the line-up of game-day food offerings at the Kansas City Current's CPKC Stadium, the Current announced Nov. 14.

Megan and Colby Garrelts, chef partners for the stadium, praised Local Pig for being a longstanding establishment with “strong ties to the Kansas City community.”

“They are a KC favorite that capitalizes on their connection to the community they serve by treating fans with their unique fare. We couldn’t be more excited to have them as a part of the culinary team,” the Garrelts shared in a news release.

Since its origin in the East Bottoms in 2012, Local Pig has expanded and moved to the City Market. In 2020, Local Pig was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

“People come into Kansas City from all over the country just to taste Local Pig’s delicious offerings,” Jocelyn Monroe, Current vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “Local Pig is also the perfect partner for the Current because of the two brand’s shared values of respecting and treating the earth, animals, and people with care.”

Local Pig’s stadium menu will feature a rotating selection of four sausage links — barbecue brat, jalapeño cheddar, beer brat and all-beef hot dogs — among other items.

Stadium-goers can visit Local Pig at the northeast corner of the stadium.

—