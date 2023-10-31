Midtown Kansas City restaurant Billie's Grocery to serve good eats at new KC Current stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday the addition of Billie's Grocery as the team's latest restaurant partner at its new stadium, which is set to be complete in Jan. 2024.

Billie's Grocery, a restaurant and bakery focusing on organic and nutritious foods, will operate in section 128 of the Berkeley Riverfront Park stadium, which was recently officially named CPKC Stadium. Soccer fans will be able to choose from one of the restaurant's staple dishes, like the sesame chicken salad, or a KC Current-themed bowl with a teal rice base.

“Partnering with a woman-owned restaurant that offers a fresh and clean focus was a no-brainer for CPKC Stadium,” said Jocelyn Monroe, vice president of marketing. "We want to bring that authentic KC feel to the food available at the stadium."

Billie's Grocery is located at 3216 Gillham Plaza in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, with a new Leawood location set to open in the near future.

"These women work hard, support local and travel long distances from family and friends to support KC, and it’s an honor to get to support them in their new stadium,” Billie's Grocery owner Robin Krause said.

The Current previously revealed it is also partnering with Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que to serve a classic taste of KC to fans.

The KC Current says it will announce more of its food and beverage partners on "Teal Tuesdays" in the coming weeks.

—