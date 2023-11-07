KC James Beard Award-winning tortilleria to be featured in Current's CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yoli Tortilleria is the latest Kansas City business to partner with the Kansas City Current as a vendor in the club’s CPKC Stadium.

The Current said the “culinary treasure” will offer vegan and gluten-free options. The menu includes barbacoa de res tacos, vegan mushroom tinga tacos, totopos with salsa, nachos and quesadillas.

Of course, Yoli’s “iconic” stone-ground corn tortillas, which gained the bakery a 2023 James Beard Award, will be the star of the show.

“Yoli is a perfect partner for us at CPKC Stadium,” Kansas City Current Vice President of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe said in a news release. “Like the Current, Marissa and Mark have brought something into our community with worldwide appeal and made it uniquely Kansas City. We are thrilled that fans will be able to enjoy their delicious offerings at the stadium.”

Marissa and Mark Gencarelli brought Yoli Tortilleria to KC in 2017. Marissa wanted to blend Midwest ingredients with the process she grew up with in Sonora, Mexico.

"I lost my parents when I was young, and so for me, making tortillas is a conversation with my parents,” Marissa previously shared with KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively.

Yoli is located in KC’s Westside neighborhood. Inside the stadium, Yoli can be found on the southeast side of the supporter’s section.

The tortilleria joins Joe's Kansas City and Billie’s Grocery in the stadium's food and beverage lineup.

“What an honor to be part of the rich culinary options being offered at CPKC stadium,” the Gencarellis said in a news release. “It’s such a defining moment in Kansas City history, and we are beyond excited to be part of it and how we redefine stadium food.”

As the stadium “continues to come to life on the riverfront,” the club will release vendor announcements on Teal Tuesdays.

