Waldo Thai joins growing Kansas City-area food lineup at Current’s CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fifth Kansas City-area restaurant that will hang a shingle at CPKC Stadium has been announced.

The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday that Waldo Thai will join the restaurant lineup when the first venue purpose-built for a women’s professional team opens in March.

“Diversity through flavor is yet another layer to the KC food culture fans will enjoy at the new CPKC stadium featuring Waldo Thai,” Megan and Colby Garrelts, chef-partners for CPKC Stadium and owners of Rye, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to soon be enjoying menu offerings by Pam Liberda and her team from their celebrated location.”

Waldo Thai, a 2023 semifinalist for a James Beard Award, joins Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria and Local Pig as local restaurants that have been announced.

Started in 2018 and led by Executive Chef Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai has quickly built a reputation for excellence.

“I am thrilled to join the KC Current family and the groundbreaking CPKC Stadium initiative,” Liberda said in a statement. “As an Asian woman Chef, I have dedicated myself to celebrating and sharing my cultural heritage through cuisine, and this collaboration symbolizes progress and inclusion. The KC Current’s commitment to empowering women deeply resonates with me, and I am excited to contribute to a venture that not only supports women in sports but also sets a powerful example for future generations.”

Waldo Thai will operate on the northeast corner at CPKC Stadium.

—