WIN for KC athletes catch up with KSHB's Kevin Holmes after receiving 'Gift of Sole'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A long, long time ago, I caught up with Samahria. At the time, she was 12 years-old. Now, she's 13.

When we first spoke, she was on injured reserve.

I asked her how she could possibly hurt herself at the young age of 12, to which she said she "felt like me."

"How'd you feel like me?" I asked.

"Because once you get into the older body, you stop exercising and you feel a little older," Samahria said.

“What are you trying to say?” I responded.

“Is your back hurting right now?” Samahria joked.

“It actually is," I said through a laugh.

Samahria and 11-year-old Yubiani are two of the many incredible young ladies involved in the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City (WIN for KC).

For the last 30 years, the organization has worked to empower the lives of girls and women through advocating and promoting sports and fitness. The organization also trains these ladies for leadership.

Thanks to last year's Gift of Sole campaign, we were able to equip Samahria and Yubiana with the right footwear to be successful.

“These shoes really help me because they have a really good grip on everything,” Yubiani said. "I’m grateful for having these shoes because not other people have shoes like these."

Samahria said the right pair of shoes will help you "feel comfortable anywhere you go, even playing sports."

As WIN for KC continues to work to provide equal sports opportunities, we hope to provide some equal footing of our own.

“I feel like what goes around, comes around,” Yubiani said. “And it’s just not about receiving. It’s about more, like giving, because you don’t know what someone might be going through. So you can just try and put a smile on their face.”

To donate to KSHB 41’s Gift of Sole campaign or purchase gala tickets, click here.

